Oil and gas firm steps up efficiency with digital platform

Image: Shutterstock

An oil and gas exploration firm has implemented a digitalisation platform to increase efficiency and reduce risks.

Lundin Norway installed software provider Eigen’s computer system, which it says has saved around 11 million kroner (£1.3m) on productivity and efficiency metrics alone.

This is a year-on-year reduction of around 500% per annum.

There are also six other areas it aims to streamline, including event detection and risk visualisation, areas that are becoming increasingly important as cybersecurity threats become more prominent.

The firms say the software provides new digital capabilities and eliminates time spent understanding the operational status of equipment, allowing engineers to focus on more important tasks.