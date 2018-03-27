Oil, not wind, poses threat from the east

Brent Crude prices surged, thanks to the threat of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia.

Milder weather subdued day-ahead prices.

National Grid paid offshore wind projects to stop generating, leading to a period of negative imbalance prices.

Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CGT) plants also paid to not generate, to save on fuel costs.

The price of carbon exerted influence over the UK power curve.

