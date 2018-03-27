Upgrading old onshore wind farms ‘could save UK £77bn’

Image: Shutterstock

Upgrading onshore wind farms with new equipment as they reach the end of their scheduled operating lives could save consumers more than £77 million per year on energy bills.

That’s the verdict from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which says allowing successful sites to close would mean the UK could lose some of its most productive renewable energy facilities.

It says if onshore wind farms due to close in the next five years were not shut down but instead fitted with modern, highly efficient turbines, the UK’s generating capacity could be increased by more than 1.3GW.

The ECIU claims this would yield more than 3TWh of electricity per year, enough to power around 800,000 homes.

Dr Jonathan Marshall, ECIU Energy Analyst, said: “It makes sense to repower sites of the earliest wind farms, which tend to be in locations that have the best wind resource.

“Existing infrastructure including network connections can also be reused or upgraded at costs lower than for new sites.”