‘Climate change is an existential threat to all human civilisation’

Climate change is the biggest threat to civilisation ever faced.

That’s according to Sir David King, the former Special Representative for Climate Change, who told ELN the issue will affect all countries and all people across the world.

He said despite having already made enormous progress with the falling price of renewables, the global community still doesn’t have all the technologies it needs and not all countries are using the developments available.

His main message was that no new infrastructure for fossil fuels should be installed and coal and oil reserves must be left in the ground.

He added although this was not possible to achieve overnight, the period of time in which it must be implemented is very short, with power generation needing to produce net zero emissions by 2035 if warming is to be limited to 1.5°C.

Sir David said: “It really makes sense economically, it makes sense for the health of the people and it makes sense for the future of civilisation.”