EU approves German offshore wind surcharge reductions

Image: Shutterstock

The European Commission has approved reductions on an offshore power surcharge for energy intensive users and railway companies in Germany.

The German Government’s plans state from 2019, the costs of connecting offshore wind installations to the main electricity grid will be financed by a surcharge, which electricity customers would pay.

However, it has proposed a reduced levy for certain intensive electricity users and railway firms.

The Commission said: “The Commission concluded that the German plans to grant reductions on offshore surcharges to electro-intensive users and railways are in line with EU State aid rules because they will contribute to the competitiveness of these companies without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market.”

Germany aims to increase the installed capacity of offshore wind installations to 6,500MW by 2020 and 15,000MW by 2030.