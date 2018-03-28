Guest Blog: Nick Boyle – Solar and Storage – So Close We Can Almost Taste It

Mar 28, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Infrastructure & Generation, Latest Blogs, Low Carbon 0
If solar by itself is full of potential, the scope is almost unlimited when you add storage. A battery can turn a passive asset, generating electricity only when the sun shines, into a dynamic, responsive asset.
When combining storage with a private wire solar project, the potential benefits are huge. Supply can more closely meet demand, you get the benefit of resilience and use the battery to help balance the grid. Adding all that together, solar and storage can give you enhanced project economics and new revenue streams.
However, it’s not all going to be a walk in the park… There are a number of issues with the proposition.
With all that, you’d be forgiven for thinking that solar and storage is a bad idea for business… But you’d be wrong. Solar and storage is definitely a viable solution for some businesses, all you need are three simple components:
It’s important to realise that solar and storage won’t be a good fit for every single site and as both technologies are at different stages of maturity, there could well be teething issues at first.
However, due to its combined potential, solar with storage is a reliable solution that can improve the level of clean energy consumption in the future.
Nick Boyle is the CEO of Lightsource.
This is a promoted article.
