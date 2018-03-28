Local authorities offered £48m for greener buses

Image: Department for Transport

Local authorities and bus operators in England and Wales are being invited to bid for a share of a £48 million fund to buy cleaner and greener buses.

It is part of the UK Government’s new Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme aimed at putting more environmentally-friendly buses on the roads and cutting emissions across the transport sector.

It follows on the success of its previous initiative, which led to 13 organisations receiving around £30 million for more than 300 low-emission buses.

Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “We are doing more than ever before to reduce greenhouse gas pollution across all modes of transport and we are committed to ensuring nearly all cars and vans are emissions-free at their tailpipes by 2050.”