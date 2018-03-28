McDonald’s to phase out plastic straws

Image: 8th.creator / Shutterstock

McDonald’s is to start phasing out plastic straws from its UK restaurants to reduce the amount of harmful waste it produces.

The fast-food chain claims it is “really close” to the point where it can recycle 100% of the packaging produced by its 1,300 UK restaurants.

Starting from May, the company plans to trial offering paper straws instead of the plastic ones currently used and will keep them behind the counter to be given out on request.

A deposit return scheme for single-use bottles is to be introduced in England subject to consultation later this year.

Costa and London City Airport are among other businesses committing to phase out straws.