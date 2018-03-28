New EU rules agreed to monitor heavy duty vehicle emissions

Image: Shutterstock

The European Parliament and the Council have reached a provisional agreement for the monitoring and reporting of CO2 emissions and fuel usage data from new heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs).

That includes lorries, buses and coaches and is the first ever EU legislation focusing on the CO2 emissions from these vehicles.

The Commission is to make the reported data publicly available in a register, managed by the European Environment Agency.

The new regulations are expected to increase transparency, enabling transport operators to make well-informed purchasing decisions and save on fuel costs as well as drive innovation amongst European manufacturers.

The Commission will set up a system for monitoring and reporting the results of future on-road tests for the verification of the emissions and fuel usage as well as a system of administrative fines in case of vehicle manufacturers not reporting the data or reporting falsified data.