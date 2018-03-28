Solar panels being installed at Cranfield University

Mar 28, 2018 Priyanka Shrestha Infrastructure & Generation, Low Carbon 0
Cranfield University is installing a new field of solar panels as part of its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
A total of 3,508 solar panels will be installed by RenEnergy, providing 5% of the annual electricity at the campus and powering a new renewable energy research facility.
They will produce one million kWh of power per year – equivalent to the energy consumed by 300 UK houses annually.
Gareth Ellis, Energy & Environment Manager at Cranfield University said: “This university is committed to renewable energy and the installation of the PV panels will improve our carbon footprint.
“Cranfield already has a CHP on site, producing 60% of its electricity. We have made significant reductions in carbon emissions in recent years and are well on our way to achieving our target of a 50% reduction by 2020 against our 2005 figures.”
Jul 12, 2012 15