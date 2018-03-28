Syngas…a clean, green solution for MW scale CHP

Refgas

Whilst it burns with a blue flame, syngas’ credentials are quite definitely green.

This synthesis gas, produced by applying a thermal process to biomass or combustible waste-derived materials, is a hydrogen-rich gas which, although unsuitable for exporting directly to the gas network, makes an exceptional fuel to power traditional reciprocating engines, generating both heat and electricity.

Refgas has developed a compact, plug & play system, with a single Refgas module generating 1MWh of electricity and 1.4MWh of heat, from feedstocks which are generally derived from waste materials. Wood waste from construction/demolition materials, pellets produced from processed municipal waste and a multitude of energy-rich agri-residues or woody biomass materials can all be used to produce a constant flow of syngas, allowing for 24/7 generation of CHP.

And if you’re worried about the environment, don’t be. The syngas produced by a Refgas system meets incredibly high standards and in fact is tested and proven to be cleaner than natural gas! For this reason, the environmental legislation covering the construction and operation of such a plant is far less onerous than, say, for a combustion process or incinerator, where the feedstock is burned directly to generate heat and steam, with many concerns about airborne emissions.

With the Refgas systems being built in standard, container-frame sections and teamed up with containerised engine sets, only modest site works are required and the delivery/installation programme can be delivered in under 12 months for a 1MWe or 2MWe system, for instance. Larger outputs can easily be achieved by adding additional modules and, by way of an example, Refgas has just completed a 6MWe project near Swindon, on a site that occupies a little more than an acre.

Take a look at the Refgas Youtube channel here to see just how practical and compact this generating plant is.

Syngas – Providing clean, flexible and very cost efficient energy generation for localised or on-site heat and power demands.

This is a promoted article.