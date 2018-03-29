China meets 2020 carbon target ahead of schedule

Image: Shutterstock

China has reached its carbon emissions for 2020 three years ahead of schedule.

At the end of 2017, China had reduced emissions per unit of GDP by 46% compared to 2005 levels, fulfilling its commitment for 40% to 45% by the end of the decade.

That was supported by its carbon trading system, which was introduced in 2011 and includes power generation, iron and steel production as well as cement manufacturing sectors in seven provinces and municipalities.

The development provides a boost to the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global average temperature increase to well below 2°C.

Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change welcomed the news on Twitter: “Excellent news coming out of China – very encouraging as the international community seeks to accelerate the transition to low carbon and raise ambition to achieve the #ParisAgreement #climate goals.”