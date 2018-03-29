Cleanest lorries to pay less to use UK roads

Image: Shutterstock

Lower emission lorries will pay less to use UK roads under new measures announced by the government.

From February 2019, lorries that meet the latest Euro VI emissions standards will be eligible for a 10% reduction in the cost of the heavy goods vehicle (HGV) levy – falling from £1,000 to £900.

Euro V and older vehicles that do not meet these emissions standards will pay 20% more, i.e. £1,200.

According to the government, the cleanest lorries generate 80% less nitrogen emissions than dirtier ones.

Roads Minister Jesse Norman said: “This government is committed to improving the air we breathe and delivering a green revolution in transport.

“Heavy goods vehicles account for around a fifth of harmful nitrogen oxide emissions from road transport but they only travel 5% of the total miles. That’s why we’re changing the HGV levy to encourage firms to phase out the most polluting lorries and bring in the cleanest ones.”

The European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional agreement to monitor and report CO2 emissions and fuel usage data from new heavy-duty vehicles.