Energy efficient upgrades for 1,600 Irish properties

Image: Shutterstock

Around 1,200 homes and 400 community and commercial buildings in Ireland are receiving funding for energy efficient upgrades.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is providing €22 million (£19.3m) for the project, which is expected to help reduce energy bills and cut emissions.

Projects include lighting and boiler upgrades, insulation, heating control upgrades as well as solar panels installations.

Jim Gannon, CEO of SEAI said: “Clean energy is vital for the health and well-being of our country and future generations. Now more than ever, we are encouraging people to act where they can, even if it is small first steps in the right direction.

“At the very last, we ask people to find out more abut the behaviours they can change and the support’s now available, to see what might be suitable for their home.”