Ethiopian Airlines to plant nine million trees

Mar 31, 2018 Sustainability & Environment, Top Stories 0

UN Environment and Ethiopian Airlines have partnered to focus on greening the airline’s operations.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding outlining several sustainable plans, including planting a tree for every passenger flown, providing staff training on sustainable consumption and production, making waste management more efficient and developing air quality monitoring.

The airline said it will also develop materials to raise awareness for environmental issues for use in- flight entertainment.

Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment, said: “We’re delighted to launch one of the first such agreements of its kind, with Ethiopian Airlines really raising the bar on environmental responsibility and green business.”

