Claire Perry: Regions coming together to drive clean growth

The UK’s different regions are coming together to drive the country’s clean growth.

That’s according to Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, Claire Perry, who told ELN local authorities are increasingly thinking about how they can tackle decarbonisation in specific ways suited to their regions and able to cater to the needs of local people.

She said initiatives such as the creation of Energy Innovation Zones (EIZs) in the West Midlands are good examples of how regions are striving to increase collaboration and innovation across the industry, transport, housing and public sectors.

The Minister spoke at the release of a new report from the University of Birmingham, together with Energy Capital and the Energy Systems Catapult, which outlines the opportunities available in the county and makes the case to implement EIZs.

EIZs will aim to integrate low carbon technologies, develop clean energy business models and help overcome the regulatory barriers necessary for them to flourish.

Ms Perry added they will prove a new way for regional areas to create economic value from green investments and capture it for local people.

The Minister said: “We can sit at Westminster, we can come up with lots of great ideas and we can allocate funding but ultimately it works if it’s delivered on the ground.”