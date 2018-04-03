Latest Jobs – Database & Campaign Manager – Energy Live News

Are you a data genius with a smile?

Well, then you’re the one we want. The multi-award winning Energy Live News is looking for a database and campaigns executive. You’ll be in charge of how we communicate to the 35,000 on our database, keeping them informed of the news and events we run. You’ll be smart, fun and outgoing, happy on the phone as well as infront of a spreadsheet and keen to meet people.

Your key duties will be to:

Generate traffic to the ELN site Encourage people to come to ELN events (five in total) Ensure the data is cleansed and compliant with the latest GDPR (https://ico.org.uk/for-organisations/guide-to-the-general-data-protection-regulation-gdpr/) legislation.

We also expect you to help us with:

Getting best use of ELN’s CRM system

Understanding and capitalising on the analytics of the business – Google, Email database, CRM system, LinkedIn, Twitter, Brighttalk

Looking at new ways to create audience for ELN (both online and offline)

This is a new role for ELN and very important as data becomes key to the business.

You’ll be smart, fun to work with and ready to churn through the calls and be technically competent. Excellent English and numeracy a must. Driving licence desirable and good phone manner essential. You’ll need to be good as a team player but also be able to work independently when asked. You need bags of personality, as we are a very lively place to work and you’ll get a chance to get involved across all our output including events, editing, going on film shoots and interviewing highly influential people.

Salary competitive – closing date April 20th.

To apply send an email with your phone number to [email protected]

Answer this simple question in just 200 words Q: I love working with data because…