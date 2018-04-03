New UK crackdown on litter louts come into force

Image: Shutterstock

People who throw litter, including from vehicles, face increased on-the-spot fines of up to £150 in a new crackdown.

Councils across England now have the power to almost double the penalty from the previous fine of £80 for litter louts.

They must, however, take into account local circumstances, like ability to pay, when setting the level for the penalties.

According to government statistics, keeping the country’s streets clean cost local councils almost £700 million last year.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said: “These new fines will tackle antisocial behaviour by hitting litter louts in the pocket, whether it’s litter that is thrown from a vehicle or dropped in the street.

“Littering is a scourge on our environment and we waste taxpayers’ money cleaning it up – funds which could be better spend in the community.”

The news follows the government’s plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for drink containers this year subject to consultation.