Trio wins $1.5bn Statoil drilling contracts

Norwegian energy giant Statoil has awarded drilling contracts worth NOK12 billion (£1.1bn) to three firms.
The agreements with Archer, KCA Deutag and Odfjell Drilling will come into effect on 1st October 2018, initially for a period of four years.
They cover the drilling, completion, intervention services, plugging, maintenance and modifications on 18 of Statoil’s fixed platforms.
The work is expected to create around 2,000 jobs a year.
