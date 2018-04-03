Trio wins $1.5bn Statoil drilling contracts

Njord platform. Image: Thomas Sola/ Statoil

Norwegian energy giant Statoil has awarded drilling contracts worth NOK12 billion (£1.1bn) to three firms.

The agreements with Archer, KCA Deutag and Odfjell Drilling will come into effect on 1st October 2018, initially for a period of four years.

They cover the drilling, completion, intervention services, plugging, maintenance and modifications on 18 of Statoil’s fixed platforms.

The work is expected to create around 2,000 jobs a year.