British waste-to-energy firm bought out

Image: Shutterstock

A German water treatment firm has bought a British onsite waste-to-energy plant provider.

EnviroChemie, which creates customised water treatment solutions for industrial and commercial customers, says the deal will allow it to access a number of high-profile clients, develop new technologies and extend the range of solutions it can provide.

Clearfleau’s onsite anaerobic digestion (AD) plants enable food and drink processing companies to turn their waste into biogas, reducing their overall energy use and cutting carbon emissions.

Craig Chapman, Chief Executive of Clearfleau, said: “This collaboration with EnviroChemie offers considerable growth potential for the combined business in the UK and the global market, as more businesses seek a circular economy solution which exploits the energy value in process residues currently being discarded on many factory sites.”