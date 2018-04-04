Co-op’s recycling plans aren’t watered down

Image: Shutterstock

Co-op has announced it will start selling its own-brand water in bottles made from 50% recycled plastic.

The grocer expects the change to save nearly 350 tonnes of plastic every year.

It suggested the more environmentally-friendly, 100% recyclable bottles might not be as attractive as before as they will have a cloudier, grey appearance than shoppers are used to.

Co-op also claims it plans to stop using black and dark-coloured plastic by 2020 because this can easily slip through sorting machines and contaminate the recycling stream.

The company has previously said it supported a national deposit return scheme to cut plastic bottle waste.