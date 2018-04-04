Former E.ON chief to join SSE board

Image: SSE

The former chief of Big Six energy company E.ON has been appointed as a non-executive director of SSE.

Tony Cocker has 20 years’ experience of senior roles in the energy industry, serving as the CEO of E.ON since September 2011 until last year.

He will take up his new role on 1st May 2018.

Richard Gillingwater, Chairman of SSE said: “He brings a wealth of energy sector experience and insight that will be invaluable in the years ahead as the SSE group of businesses evolve and the sector itself continues to change rapidly.”

Mr Cocker was also recently appointed as Chairman of the Energy Innovation Centre.