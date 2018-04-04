Jobs boost for Scotland as power firm invests £33m

Image: Aggreko

A global power supply firm is to invest £33 million in Scotland which will create 23 new jobs.

Aggreko’s Dumbarton facility will develop a new range of power generators that are more efficient and have significantly lower emissions as well as use cheaper and alternative fuels.

Scottish Enterprise is providing a £1.5 million research and development grant for three projects that also seek to expand the use of solar-diesel hybrid energy storage products.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is hugely encouraging that Aggreko regard Scotland as the perfect place for them to grow their business.

“As our new Energy Strategy sets out, it is crucial that we find new ways to ensure energy is produced efficiently and integrates renewable and low carbon technology – as is the case with these developments by Aggreko.”