SSE and National Grid ‘among firms leading green movement’

Image: Shutterstock

A number of European utilities, including SSE and National Grid, are among the global companies leading strategic lobbying towards the ambitions of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

That’s according to a new report from climate policy non-profit InfluenceMap, which has compiled a list of the 20 firms making the biggest difference in this area.

It suggests the energy firm and grid operator operate significant renewable capacity and have a strategic interest to see a clear policy pipeline favouring low carbon power.

Other companies judged to exhibit sector leadership and support ambitious climate policies include Tesla, IKEA and Unilever.

The non-profit says technology companies such as Apple, Amazon and Google also make the list because they have said they want low carbon energy to become widely available, while Microsoft is absent due to “its particularly strong network of powerful cross-­sector trade groups opposing climate policy”.

Similarly in the vehicle industry, Tesla clearly seeks low emission and electric vehicle supportive policies while the report claims relatively EV-friendly firms Nissan and Honda miss the list due to memberships in trade associations “aiming to dismantle US vehicle efficiency and greenhouse gas regulations’.

InfluenceMap also praises chemicals firms AkzoNobel and Royal DSM for having comparatively less reliance on fossil fuel energy for their processes and industrial businesses ABB and Siemens for making renewable and efficiency technologies a growing part of their product portfolios.