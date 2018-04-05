Power plant closures down under ‘have slashed air pollution’

Image: Shutterstock

Seven of Australia’s large coal-fired power stations have been retired in the past four years.

That’s according to sustainable legal group Environmental Justice Australia (EJA), which says these closures have reduced toxic fine particle pollution by 966,000kg, sulphur dioxide by 87 million kg and nitrogen oxide by 31 million kg each year.

However, it says electricity generation remains the country’s main source of toxic particulate matter, which weighs in at a total of 8.3 million kg.

The organisation claims power stations are also responsible for 49% of nitrogen oxide emissions and 54% of sulfur dioxide emissions.

Newcastle GP and Public Health Academic Dr Ben Ewald said: “Every time one of these old coal-fired power stations closes to be replaced by renewable energy, there’s an immediate health benefit to communities within 100 kilometres of the facility.”

