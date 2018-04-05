UK flexibility platform provider raises £18.6m

Image: Shutterstock

An intelligent software platform developer that optimises revenue earning capacity of grid connected generation and storage assets has raised £18.6 million.

Founded in 2013, Origami Energy uses smart technology that enables remote, real-time monitoring and control of different assets for utilities, traders, network operators and consumers.

Current investors include Aggreko, which has bought a 14% share, Octopus Ventures and Cambridge Innovation Capital.

The funds secured brings the total raised since 2014 to £36 million and will be used to accelerate the company’s growth in the UK and prepare for international deployment.

Over the last 12 months, Origami Energy has signed multi-year partnership agreements with suppliers including SmartestEnergy and Good Energy.