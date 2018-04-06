Citroën and Peugeot owner to launch EV unit

Image: Cineberg/Shutterstock

The owner of car brands including Peugeot, Citroën and Vauxhall is to set up a new business unit dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs).

PSA’s new Low Emission Vehicles Business Unit aims to introduce zero-emission alternative models across its entire range by 2025.

Implementation of the new business unit will start in 2019 and will be responsible for “defining and deploying the Group’s electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services”.

It will be headed by Alexandre Guignard, who will report to Citroën CEO Linda Jackson.