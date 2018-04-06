Energy workers believe they are among most undervalued

Image: Shutterstock

Workers in the energy industry believe they are some of the most undervalued employees in the UK.

That’s according to CV writing specialists Purple CV, which carried out a survey of 2,500 British workers.

It showed employees in the energy sector believe they deserve an average pay rise of 43.8%.

This contrasts with the average Brit, who thinks they deserve a 37% increase in pay – this would total £8,500.43 on top of the current average salary.

Only tech, IT and education workers feel they deserve more than the staff at energy firms, at 57.5%, 52.4% and 43.9% respectively.

The majority of workers also said they would prefer more pay over extra holiday.