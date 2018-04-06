Northumbrian Water inks 100% renewable power deal

Image: Shutterstock

Northumbrian Water has signed a deal for 100% renewable electricity to power its facilities.

Danish firm Orsted will supply wind energy to 1,858 of the water company’s sites, backed by Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs).

The deal is expected to help Northumbrian Water save 125,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Graham Southall, Commercial Director at the water firm said: “Energy is an essential part of our business and our contract with Orsted has enabled us to significantly reduce our carbon footprint as well as driving down costs.”

Northumbrian Water’s has installed a 931-panel solar array at Bran Sands on Teesside and also operates the largest hydropower plant at Kielder Water in England.