SSE-innogy appoint CEO for proposed UK energy company

Image: SSE

SSE and innogy have announced the chief executive designate for their new proposed joint retail UK energy company.

Katie Bickerstaffe will assume her role later in the year, leading the work being done to prepare for the formation and listing of the new company, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The announcement comes ahead of the green light from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is investigating the merger of SSE and npower’s – owned by innogy – household supply and services business.

E.ON recently said it is to buy innogy from parent company RWE with a series of asset swaps.

Ms Bickerstaffe has been an Executive Director of Dixons Carphone since 2014 and Chief Executive of the UK and Ireland business since 2015.

She previously worked with Kwik Save, Dyson, PepsiCo and Unilever and will step down from her position as a Non-Executive Director of SSE on 30thApril 2018.

She said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead this new energy supply and services company at a time when the sector is undergoing an exciting transformation. There is a great opportunity to create a more agile, innovative and efficient company that really delivers for customers.”