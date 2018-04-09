MEES – Are you ready for what’s ahead?

STC

With the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) now in force throughout England and Wales, are you ready for what’s ahead?

The new MEES legislation makes it unlawful for a landlord to let or renew a lease on a property if the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating is an F or G. This change also includes sublettings, which means that tenants that wish to dispose of unwanted space must also comply.

The introduction of MEES presents a significant financial risk to landlords in many ways, especially due to penalties for non-compliance, which can be up to £160,000 per property. As a result, many landlords who are energy conscious may already have plans in place to overcome the introduction of MEES. However, in regards to mitigating risks, recent research has revealed that despite landlords having three years to prepare, only 4% of landlords are aware of this rule change. It is also estimated that up to 20% of commercial properties in the UK will fail to meet MEES.

As a result, the government has published further guidance on MEES but there are still several grey areas and further complications, particularly in relation to listed buildings, voluntary EPCs and retail properties. It is important to be aware of these exemptions as the regulation does not capture all F and G rated properties. For instance, properties with short leases such as six months or those with a lease greater than 99 years are excluded.

Although MEES only applies to properties rated an F or G, the methods used now to prepare EPCs have become more stringent and their quality has improved. Therefore, when an E-rated, compliant property is reassessed today, there is a risk of the rating dropping to an F or a G, especially if it was assessed shortly after EPCs were introduced in 2008–09.

Our services, your solutions

Energy Performance Certificates are a legal requirement under the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations for any building constructed, sold or let after 2008 in the UK.

Our optimisation services team can assist with your site surveys, new EPCs, EPC renewals and can issue your EPC certificates. Each certificate includes an advisory report.

Get in touch with our optimisation services team today on 01772 689250 or [email protected] to find out more.

www.inspiredenergy.co.uk

This is a promoted article.