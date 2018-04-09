New ship cruises towards low carbon voyages

Image: Roberto Sorin / Shutterstock

A new cruise ship has slashed energy usage by a quarter compared to other similar vessels, thanks to implementing a range of efficient measures.

Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Symphony of the Seas has a hull optimised to reduce drag and bubble technology to minimise resistance as it cuts through the water.

Claimed to be the world’s largest cruise ship, the vessel has 85MW of generating capacity, down from 100MW on the company’s Allure of the Seas.

This means it burns less fuel and reduces its greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, it uses efficient LED bulbs, which have the advantage of producing less heat, meaning the air conditioning system has to work less hard.

It also uses localised air conditioning and captures heat from exhaust gases in the smokestacks to heat water.

Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, said: “Most people look for a silver bullet. There is no silver bullet. It is a thousand little things.”