Scottish renewable group sign MoU with US wind network

The Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Business Network for Offshore Wind in the US.

The agreement will see the organisations collaborate on promoting the offshore wind industry in the US and the UK, as well as working on various other commercial, strategic and policy interests.

They agreed to share access to government and business leaders, advocate for international partnerships and help shape offshore wind policy.

Jean Morrison, Chair of AREG said: “We know there is a drive in the US to increase activity in offshore wind which means exciting business opportunities for US and UK companies to work together to deliver these ambitions.

“With Scotland a leader in renewable energy, AREG is well placed to provide the skills and expertise required and I’m sure this partnership with the Network will bring huge benefits to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”