Selfridges make a fizz about polluting plastic

Image: Chrispictures / Shutterstock

Selfridges is removing all single-use plastic bottles containing carbonated drinks from its stores.

The retailer banned plastic water bottles almost two years ago and said it wanted to further encourage its customers to stop using throwaway plastic and switch to alternatives such as aluminium cans and glass, which are more easily recyclable.

Selfridges Group deputy chairwoman Alannah Weston said: “We are seeing a huge shift in people’s attitudes to single-use plastic water bottles and now carbonated drinks.

“We still have a long way to go but we can encourage environmentally conscious behaviour from individuals, to manufacturers and retailers.

Theresa May has suggested she is considering introducing a 5p tax on single-use plastic bottles to help clean up the environment.