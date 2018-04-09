The Cogeneration in the UK

The Cogeneration in the UK is an event for all those companies involved in increasing energy efficiency, decreasing energy costs, reducing waste streams and improving their environmental and social sustainability throughout their buisness. CHP offers greater energy security in all industrial & commercial sectors and can realise very attractive payback periods.

26 April, London: join us at our Conference to discuss how businesses in the UK can protect their competitiveness by using #CHP.

Register now to this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cogeneration-in-the-uk-the-energy-efficiency-choice-registration-42940708816?utm_campaign=order_confirmation_email&utm_medium=email&ref=eemailordconf&utm_source=eb_email&utm_term=eventname

AGENDA

9:00 am – 9:30 am

Welcome Breakfast and Registration

9:30 am – 9:35 am

Conference Opening

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

Gianluca Airoldi – Sales Director EMEA, AB

9:35 am – 9:55 am

Cogeneration as part of a Sustainable Energy Future

Hans Korteweg, Managing Director – COGEN Europe

9:55 am – 10:15 am

The current UK CHP outlook and the regulatory framework

George Penfold, Director – Spraga

10:15 am – 10:35 am

Maximising revenue streams from embedded generation plants

Joe Mcdonald, Head of Business Development – Lime Jump

10:35 am – 11:00 am

Coffee break

11:00 am – 11:35 pm

Turnkey CHP solutions: design, build and service

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

11:35 am – 12:15 pm

CHP in the Industrial & Commercial Sector: Case studies

David Gray, General Manager – Polycon Industries

Andy Gibson, Energy & Utilities Specialist – Pfizer

Roly Holt, Owner, R & L Holt – Sandylands Nurseries Greenhouse

12:15 am – 12:40 pm

First things First – The CHP feasibility study in cogeneration and trigeneration

Gary Collins, Regional Sales Manager – AB Energy UK

12:45 pm

Networking Lunch

