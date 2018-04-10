Dutch clean energy firm goes smart with cloud computing

Working from home - on cloud nine? Image: Thinkstock

A sustainable energy firm has selected a professional services and consultancy business to develop innovative services for its customers using cloud computing technology.

Capgemini announced a four-and-a-half-year contract, worth €30 million (£26.1m) has been awarded to its business in the Netherlands by Eneco.

It will develop cloud management, application services and other end-user services to help Eneco advance its digital customer experience offerings, as well as provide new innovative services such as smart home energy solutions.

Perry Stoneman, Utilities Global Sector Lead at Capgemini Group, said: “In a constantly changing energy landscape, Eneco needed an experienced player with a deep-rooted understanding of the market to collaborate on its IT transformation journey.”