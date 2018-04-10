Nestle targets sweet and sustainable savings

Nestlé has announced a new sustainability target of making 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The food and drink company says it wants nothing it makes to end up in landfill or as litter and suggests it will focus on three main areas – eliminating non-recyclable plastics, encouraging cleaner alternatives and and eliminating complex combinations of packaging materials to make recycling easier.

It has also committed to helping improve rubbish collections across the countries in which it operates, as well as working with other organisations to explore cleaner packaging solutions and improving labelling instructions for waste disposal.

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider said: “Plastic waste is one of the biggest sustainability issues the world is facing today. Tackling it requires a collective approach. We are committed to finding improved solutions to reduce, re-use and recycle.”

