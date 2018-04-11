New funding worth £150k to help clean research at University of Aberdeen

A £149,500 funding award aims to advance research into renewable energy and battery storage technologies at the University of Aberdeen.

Granted by Universities UK International (UUKi) and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial strategy (BEIS). the money will be used to bring four early career researchers from Australia and Mexico to study in Scotland.

They will work on researching areas such as carbon capture and storage, electrochemical storage and photocatalytic conversion of solar energy.

Professor Angel Cuesta from the University’s School of Engineering said: “Renewable energy storage and conversion is a vitally important area of research in terms of cutting global carbon dioxide emissions and the work that these four talented early career researchers will be engaged in will help advance our collective knowledge of the potential for new techniques that can help achieve this goal.”