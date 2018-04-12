BP and Tesla team up for energy storage

BP has announced it will deploy Tesla batteries at a 25MW wind farm in South Dakota.

The car and technology manufacturer will supply the 212kW energy storage facility at the 10-turbine Titan 1 wind park in Hand County as part of the energy giant’s first energy storage project for its US wind business.

The battery system is expected to be launched in the second half of 2018 and aligns with BP’s commitment to invest around half a billion dollars each year into low carbon and renewable technologies,

It aims to use results from the project to inform decisions on further energy storage installations.

Laura Folse, BP Wind Energy’s CEO, said: “The battery pilot project at our Titan 1 Wind Farm will provide BP Wind Energy valuable insights as we seek opportunities to use energy storage more effectively across our diverse portfolio.”