Gab Barbaro

Gab is responsible for the UK Business division of Centrica, which supplies energy and services to around 400,000 businesses under the British Gas brand.

The business provides its diverse range of customers with products tailored to meet their differing needs, helping them more effectively manage their energy consumption and costs. It is part of Centrica Business, Centrica’s global division designed to support the needs of businesses in five core areas – energy supply, wholesale energy, energy insight, energy optimisation and energy solutions such as energy storage and combined heat and power (CHP).

Gab joined Centrica in 2009 as Head of Group Strategy. In 2012 he was appointed Managing Director of British Gas Business Services, and became Managing Director of UK Business in 2015. Previously, Gab spent 10 years working in the energy industry in the UK and globally, as a strategy expert for Boston Consulting Group and Accenture.