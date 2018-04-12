London’s power consumption ‘would require 1,615km2 of wind turbines’

London would need 1,615 square kilometres of offshore wind turbines if it was to supply all of its power through the renewable technology.

That’s according to electronic equipment firm RS Components, which says the city of 8.8 million people uses an estimated 45,000,000MWh each year.

A new report from the company determines how much space is needed to supply some of the world’s biggest cities with wind energy.

It said the Japanese city of Tokyo’s 37.8 million inhabitants use nearly 3,00,000,000MWh of power annually and would need 10,310 turbines taking up 10,620 square kilometres of offshore space.

In contrast, the less energy intensive Barcelona would need only 299 square kilometres of wind turbines to provide power for the entire city, with Milan and Mumbai requiring similar volumes.