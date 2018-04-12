Tim Trace, Utilities Performance Manager, Heathrow Airport

Tim has had a variety of roles within Heathrow and currently works in the Engineering and Asset Management Team as the Utilities Performance Manager. In this role Tim is responsible for the management of Heathrow’s electricity and gas, including compliance with regulations and ensuring that consumption is effectively managed as well as maintaining Heathrow’s ISO50001 and Carbon Trust Carbon certification. Tim manages a team of Utilities Managers who deliver energy projects across Heathrow Airport driving the year on year reductions in Heathrow’s consumption. Tim is a Chartered Engineer.