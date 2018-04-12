UK’s EV charging points ‘could top 100k by September’

Electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the UK could number as many as 100,000 locations by September 2018.

That’s according to low carbon vehicle infrastructure firm Bookmycharge, which expects this figure to soar following a 13.5% rise in the sale of EVs between January and March, compared to the same period last year.

It says there are now more than 85,000 chargepoints operating at homes across the UK, compared with 6,152 public charging locations.

Jan Stannard, Co-Founder of Bookmycharge, said: “We want to encourage a ‘sharing economy’ approach so that the EV community has guaranteed access to the wealth of home charging locations across the country.

“Bookmycharge expects the number of domestic chargepoints to reach 100,000 later this year so even more homeowners will be able to travel with confidence, able to easily book and pay for a convenient charge wherever they are in the country.”