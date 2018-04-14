More than 400 ConocoPhillips jobs to be lost by 2020

More than 400 ConocoPhillips jobs across the UK will be lost by 2020,

The energy giant currently has a total of 1,300 onshore and offshore staff and contractors in the country.

It said the losses will be made as part of a voluntary redundancy programme being carried out due to Southern North Sea production through the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal ending later this year.

Ross Thomson, Scottish Conservative MP for Aberdeen South, said: “This will obviously be very worrying news for employees at ConocoPhillips in Aberdeen.

“I will be urgently seeking further information on exactly how many posts in the city may be affected.

“The timing of the announcement is surprising given recent signs of a recovery in the North Sea sector.”

This is despite more new investment in oil and gas being expected in 2018 than in the last three years combined.