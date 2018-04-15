New York provides $15m for grid resiliency

New York State has announced it is to provide $15 million (£10.5m) for improving grid resiliency and efficiency.

The move aims to support the city’s energy storage and renewable power goals.

It will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and will back the development of a “high-performing” smart grid able to accommodate increasing clean energy capacity.

The funds will come under New York’s $5.3 billion (£3.7bn) Clean Energy Fund.

Governor Andrew M Cuomo said: “I encourage entrepreneurs and clean energy companies to join in New York’s mission to lead the nation in protecting the planet by investing in renewable energy and help make our system more resilient against whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”