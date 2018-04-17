E.ON expands electric vehicle business in Norway

E.ON is expanding its low carbon mobility business in Norway, the world’s leading market for electric vehicles (EVs).

The ‘Big Six’ supplier has announced it is launching a campaign to promote its EV and related infrastructure offerings for private customers, companies and local authorities.

It plans to offer innovative solutions for charging car batteries in private and public spaces and provide new strategies for the conversion of companies’ vehicle fleets.

The firm will also team up with car brands, rental and leasing companies to offer bundled solutions, where customers buy or rent an electric vehicle including free charging solutions and electricity.

E.ON also wants to improve the safety of EVs and their chargepoints – six out of 10 vehicles are charged via household sockets, which it believes can cause danger for an ordinary house connection.

In Denmark, E.ON operates the largest public charging network for electric vehicles and has already reached more than one million charges.