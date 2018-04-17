Siemens Gamesa to provide 166MW of turbines to Spanish wind farms

Siemens Gamesa is to provide four new wind farms in Spain with 166MW of turbines.

The clean power projects are to be developed by Gas Natural Fenosa Renovables, which has purchased 48 of the structures.

Siemens Gamesa, which has installed nearly 55% of the country’s total wind capacity, will also maintain these four wind farms for three years.

Due to be commissioned in 2019, the projects fall under the scope of the renewable capacity allocated to the Spanish utility as part of the auction held last May.

The blades and nacelles for these turbines will be made in Spain and Morocco.