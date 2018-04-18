Rampion wind farm turbines up and running

All 116 turbines at the Rampion offshore wind farm are online and feed renewable power to the UK grid.

The wind farm, located off the Sussex coast, has a total capacity of 400MW and is expected to generate enough electricity to power 350,000 households.

Further work will however need to be completed in the coming months before the substations on land and at sea can be fully commissioned.

The project, built by E.ON, Canadian energy infrastructure firm Enbridge and a consortium comprising of the Green Investment group, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.