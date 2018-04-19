California agency investigates Tesla over safety concerns

An investigation has been launched into Tesla by the California’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal/OSHA).

It has started inspection following allegations of serious injuries at the car manufacturer’s electric vehicle factory in Fremont.

The investigation comes after a report by news website Reveal alleged Tesla failed to disclose legally mandated reports on serious worker injuries.

Tesla said the Californian safety agency is required to investigate any claims that are made, “regardless of whether they have merit or are baseless (as we believe these are) and we always provide our full co-operation”.

It added the news article “paints a completely false picture of Tesla”.

A spokesperson said: “We care deeply about the safety and well-being of our people and strive to do better every day.

“Last year, a Cal/OSHA investigation into our injury reporting and record-keeping was closed without any violations found and without any further action taken.

“We have never in the entire history of our company received a violation for inaccurate or incomplete injury record-keeping.”