Government launches fund for smart energy systems

The government has announced a new fund for businesses and researchers to develop new smart energy systems and prove their use at scale.

It will be provided through Innovate UK and the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) – the fund’s first round of recipients will receive a share of £41.5 million.

The government hopes to bring together businesses working with the best research and expertise to develop and demonstrate new approaches to provide cleaner, cheaper energy and revolutionise local energy provision.

The technologies it hopes to see include those linking low carbon power, heating and transport systems with energy storage and advanced IT to create intelligent, local energy systems and services.

Full details of the competitions will be announced shortly.